Bollywood actor couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani returned to India after attending the second pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Italy. They attended the Ambani family's grand celebration on a luxury cruise and also extended their Italian holiday.

Both Sid and Kiara landed at Mumbai airport on Sunday morning.They were papped while leaving the airport terminal. Shershaah was seen wearing a pair of black joggers and white t-shirt and paired it with a cap and sneakers while his better-half Kiara had donned a knitted cardigan with matching pants. The adorable couple was seen walking hand-in-hand and Siddharth opened the car door for his wife.

Before their arrival, the actor couple gave a sneak peek into their Italiation holiday on their personal social media accounts. In one of the shared images from Ambani-Merchant bash, Kiara can be seen sharing the frame with Isha Ambani.

The star-studded cruise party in Italy was attended by nearly 800 guests from the business and showbiz worlds. Ambani family hosted a ‘Starry Night’ on the ship. They also celebrated Akash Ambani and Shloka Ambani’s daughter Veda’s first birthday on May 31.