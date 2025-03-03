Kiara Advani radiates happiness while playing with puppies during pregnancy

Mumbai, March 3 (IANS) Mom-to-be Kiara Advani shared a heartwarming moment on social media as she played with adorable puppies, radiating joy and excitement.

The 'Kabir Singh' actress, who recently announced her pregnancy, looked absolutely radiant while holding little puppies on her lap. On Monday, Kiara took to her Instagram stories and shared a heartwarming photo of her playing with cute puppies. In the image, the actress is seen sitting and holding two little puppies. Advani was clicked at her candid best as she looked away from the camera.

On March 1, the 'Shershaah' actress made her first public appearance after she announced the good news on social media. Kiara was spotted at Filmalaya Studios in Andheri, Mumbai, where she posed for the paparazzi in front of her vanity van. She chose a chic all-white summer outfit as Mumbai prepared for a scorching heatwave, with temperatures reaching a sweltering 35°C after a brief period of cool breezes.

Kiara Advani and her actor husband Sidharth Malhotra excitedly announced on Friday that they are expecting their first child. In a heartfelt Instagram post, the couple shared a photo of hands gently holding a pair of white knitted baby booties with delicate ribbon bows, symbolizing their journey into parenthood.

The post was captioned, “The greatest gift of our lives… Coming soon.”

B-Town celebs, including Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Shilpa Shetty, Ektaa Kapoor, Sharvari, Athiya Shetty, Rakul Preet Singh, Huma Qureshi, Sonakshi Sinha, Rhea Chakraborty, Sonu Sood, and Karan Johar, among others, flocked to the comments section to congratulate the couple.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra tied the knot on February 7, 2023, in an intimate ceremony at the Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, attended by only their closest family and friends. After the private wedding, the couple hosted a lavish, star-studded reception in Mumbai to celebrate with their industry friends.

