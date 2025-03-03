Ashutosh Rana says theatre is training ground, prepare an actor for media like cinema

Mumbai, March 3 (IANS) Actor Ashutosh Rana, who is known for his work in ‘Dushman’, ‘Sangharsh’, ‘War’, ‘Mulk’, ‘Pathaan’ and others, has chalked out the difference between the media of theatre and cinema.

The actor recently spoke with IANS in light of his theatre play ‘Humaare Ram’. The actor is a National School of Drama (NSD) graduate, and feels that both the media have their own importance and serve different purposes.

He told IANS, “I believe that theatre is a training ground. Films are like a performance. You watch a movie in Bareilly and at the same time in Berlin, people are able to see your art. But in theatre, if you are doing it in Mumbai, not everyone in Mumbai will be able to see a theatre play concurrently except for the people who are sitting in the audience”.

He went on to state the importance of both theatre and films, as he said, “But if you see, there is no importance of such training which does not give you the opportunity to perform. And people do not appreciate such performances which do not have a lot of training behind it. So, I believe that you have a training institute which prepares you. And a person who is ready, an artist or a warrior, tries to bring him to the world”.

“For any performance, training is very important. And since I am from the National School of Drama, you see our original DNA is the DNA of Rang Manch”, he added.

The biggest feature of theater is that it keeps you alert, aware and active. So, for any show like Truth of the Moment, we have to be alert, active and aware. So, it has to increase these three things within us. And when these three things increase, then in our life, you and I become more enlightened and we start using our abilities more. So, I feel that it is magical when your faculties open up.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.