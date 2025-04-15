Gujarat to conduct lion census across expanded habitat in May

Gandhinagar, April 15 (IANS) Gujarat is set to conduct a full-scale lion population census next month in the Saurashtra region, in the first scientific and comprehensive count of the big cat since 2015.

As per official data, the upcoming survey will span approximately 35,000 square kilometers - an area that includes about 3,400 villages and forest regions across 58 talukas in 11 districts. This marks a significant expansion of the lion’s territory, which covered around 30,000 square kilometres during the last full census.

Over the past decade, the lions’ range has grown by nearly 5,000 square kilometres, reflecting both successful conservation efforts and the natural dispersal of the species. Historically, Gujarat’s lion population has shown a steady increase. In 1995, the population was recorded at 304. By 2015, it had risen by 72 per cent to 523. If the 2020 estimate of 674 lions proves accurate, it would mark a further 28 per cent rise in just five years. The upcoming census will provide not only an updated population count but also crucial insights into the changing ecology and conservation needs of the region.

In 2020, due to the constraints of the Covid-19 pandemic, the state Forest Department conducted only a rough estimate of the lion population using a full-moon observation method, which is less scientific. That estimation placed the lion population at 674. Now, the department is returning to a more rigorous and globally recognised technique known as the Block Count Method, also referred to as the Direct Beat Verification Method. This method is considered the most reliable for large carnivore population assessments and will ensure greater accuracy in tracking the growth and distribution of lions in the region. To carry out the census, the state has been divided into 8 regions, 31 zones, 110 sub-zones, and 3,400 village beats.

The survey will involve around 3,000 personnel, including beat guards, foresters, forest rangers, senior officers, wildlife observers, and trained volunteers, organised into 650 to 700 teams. High-resolution cameras will be deployed at the sub-zonal level to photograph lions from various angles, minimising the chances of duplicate counting. The preliminary count will take place from 2 p.m. on May 10 to 2 p.m. on May 11, followed by the final count from 2 p.m. on May 12 to 2 p.m. on May 13.

