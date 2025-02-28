Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra all set to welcome ‘greatest gift' of their lives

Mumbai, Feb 28 (IANS) Bollywood star couple Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra on Friday announced that they are all set to become parents.

In a joint post on Instagram, the couple shared an image, which shows hands gently holding a pair of white knitted baby booties with delicate ribbon bows. The picture symbolizes expecting parents.

“The greatest gift of our lives… Coming soon,” the picture was captioned.

The couple’s friends from the industry took to the comment section to congratulate Kiara and Sidharth.

Sharvari wrote: “Congratulations.”

Actor Ishaan Khatter said: “Congratulations guys! And bless up, lil one! Safe journey.

Actress Huma Qureshi simply congratulated the couple.

Actress Neha Dhupia called it the “best news ever” as she congratulated the couple.

Sophie Choudry said: “Huge congratulations you guys and god bless.

Filmmaker and Sonam Kapoor’s sister Rhea congratulated the two.

It was on the sets of “Shershaah”, where the two met and fell in love in 2020. The two maintained their silence on dating rumours. In 2023, they married in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan in a traditional Hindu wedding ceremony.

“Shershaah”, a biographical war film was based on the life of Vikram Batra, martyred in action in the Kargil War, directed by Vishnuvardhan. Sidharth Malhotra stars in a dual role as Vikram Batra and his twin brother Vishal, with Kiara Advani as his girlfriend Dimple Cheema.

On the work front, Sidharth will next be seen in “Param Sundari” with actress Janhvi Kapoor. The two have wrapped up the Kerala schedule.

In December 2024, Maddock Films announced the film and shared the first look of ‘Param Sundari’. The film is directed by Tushar Jalota, who is known for his work on ‘Dasvi’.

The film stars Sidharth as Param and Janhvi Kapoor as Sundari. The film is set against the picturesque backwaters of Kerala, the romantic comedy promises to be a rollercoaster of laughter, chaos, and unexpected twists. It is a cross-cultural love story, centers around a love tale where two contrasting worlds collide, a "North ka munda" meets a "South ki Sundari."

Kiara was last seen in “Game Changer” starring Ram Charan. She will next be seen in “Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups”, a period gangster film, starring Yash. The film is directed by Geetu Mohandas. She also has “War 2” with Hrithik Roshan and NTR Jr.

