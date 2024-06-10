Watch Prabhas's Kalki 2898 AD Trailer: Goosebumps Guaranteed!

The highly anticipated trailer for the sci-fi epic ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ is now out. This two-minute and fifty-one-second trailer introduces the ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ cinematic universe, blending Indian mythology with top-notch sci-fi and VFX. The trailer is available in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and English.

In the exciting trailer, megastar Amitabh Bachchan plays the mysterious Ashwatthama with great intensity. Kamal Haasan is unrecognizable in his intriguing role. Prabhas shines with his powerful action scenes and chemistry with his futuristic vehicle and best friend ‘Bujji’. Deepika Padukone adds depth with her emotional performance, and Disha Patani impresses with her action sequences. The trailer hints at a ‘naya yug’ (new era) and an upcoming battle.

The ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ trailer features strong dialogues, amazing background music, and stunning VFX, promising an exciting cinematic experience. The makers have created an exceptional trailer that rivals the best international cinema. This pan-Indian film showcases the best talents from across India, including its cast and technical team.

Check out its trailer here:

Director Nag Ashwin shared his thoughts on the trailer, saying, “My heart is filled with many emotions today. As a filmmaker, I’ve always been fascinated by Indian mythology and science fiction. Combining these elements in ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ is a dream come true, thanks to our talented artists and team. It has taken a lot to reach this day. Everyone, from our producers and star cast to the creative minds and crew, has put their heart into this film. We hope the trailer makes the Telugu audience and the entire nation proud and excited for what’s to come.”

Starring Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani, ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ is directed by Nag Ashwin and produced by Vyjayanthi Movies. This multilingual, mythology-inspired sci-fi film will be released on June 27, 2024.