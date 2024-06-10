Will introduce new approaches to realise PM Modi's vision of secure Bharat: Amit Shah

New Delhi, June 10 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday assured that his ministry will continue to accelerate and strengthen security initiatives by introducing new approaches to realise Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a secure Bharat.

Taking to social media after the announcement on the allocation of portfolios among the members of the Union Council of Ministers, Shah also said that as the Minister of Cooperation, he remains committed to empowering farmers and villages.

"Gratitude to PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji for reposing trust and reassigning me the roles of Minister of Home Affairs and Minister of Cooperation," Shah said in a post on X.

"In Modi 3.0, the MHA will continue to accelerate and strengthen security initiatives and introduce new approaches to realise PM Modi's vision of a secure Bharat. Under the astute leadership of Modi Ji, the Ministry of Cooperation will remain committed to empowering farmers and villages with the vision of 'Sahakaar Se Samriddhi'," he added.

Home Minister Shah, during the previous two terms of the Modi government, had been working extensively on establishing a national security mechanism to ensure a safe and secure nation.

He has maintained that, in line with PM Modi's vision, India has made comprehensive changes in the field of internal security in the last 10 years based on its concrete policy.

