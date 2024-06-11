Sarada Peetham Swamiji Scared of TDP? Takes Political U-Turn!

During the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government, Swamy Swaroopanandendra of Visakha Sarada Peetham was considered as one of the most influential spiritual gurus in Andhra Pradesh. As a spiritual leader, he would advise former CM Jagan on muhurthams and perform various rituals and ceremonies.

Using his proximity to Jagan, Swamy also grew close to former Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao after the latter's fallout with Chinna Jeeyar Swamy. Swaroopanandendra conducted special yagnas for KCR and in return received two acres of prime land in Hyderabad.

However, days after TDP-led alliance victory in the Assembly elections,, Swaroopanandendra made a surprising U-turn. At a press conference, he claimed to have no political affiliations and denied using his peetham for financial or political gain.

Swamy told the conference that he was happy with Naidu's return to power, describing him as a seasoned and influential political leader in the state. The spiritual guru also said that the timing of Naidu's swearing-in ceremony on Jan 12 was auspicious.

He offered blessings for Naidu's long tenure and the state's progress with the Center's support. Swaroopanandendra also expressed interest in establishing a Sarada Peetham branch in Amaravati with the help of the state government. Swamy further claimed that he has blessed all governments and extended the divine blessings.