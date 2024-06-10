Poll results not to deflect from 'Panthic' agenda: Sukhbir Badal

Chandigarh, June 10 (IANS) Shiromani Akali Dal President Sukhbir Badal on Monday said the result of the Lok Sabha elections in Punjab would not deflect the party from its agenda of commitment to the cause of 'Panth', Punjab, farmers, and the poor.

"Our commitment to Panth and Punjab, especially farmers and the other poorer sections, is not subject to election results, good or bad. We will work even harder to fulfil our commitment to the aggrieved and downtrodden sections of society," he said in a statement.

"We have said it before and I reiterate that the party is guided by the eternal inclusive vision set before us by the great Gurus, saints, and seers. This vision and our commitment to it is not a slave to whether we sweep an election or suffer reverses. We have seen massive glory and faced great challenges. But neither affects our commitment to principles. For us, principles will continue to remain above politics, and beyond victory or defeat,” he said.

Badal, however, said as the President of the party, he not only fully and humbly accepts the people’s mandate but also wholeheartedly respects it.

The SAD ended up with one seat in Punjab - its traditional stronghold of Bathinda.

