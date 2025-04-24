Pahalgam terror attack: Shah and Jaishankar update President Murmu, foreign envoys briefed at MEA headquarters

New Delhi, April 24 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah and External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar on Thursday briefed President Droupadi Murmu on Pahalgam terror attack and the actions being taken by the government in its aftermath. The high-level update came amid a flurry of diplomatic activity at the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) headquarters in South Block, where India engaged in an intensive round of briefings with top foreign envoys and diplomats from across the globe.

The Indian government launched a wide-reaching diplomatic campaign to inform its trusted international partners about the Pahalgam terror attack, which resulted in multiple civilian casualties, including one foreigner.

The attack, strongly condemned by the Indian leadership and leaders around the world, prompted swift security and diplomatic responses.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri led the series of briefings for foreign diplomats and ambassadors stationed in New Delhi. Diplomats from key nations, including the United States, United Kingdom, European Union, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Russia, China, Qatar, UAE, Oman, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Norway, were called in for a detailed account of the situation on the ground and India's immediate and ongoing response.

Among the early attendees were EU envoy Herve Delphin, who left the MEA after a 30-minute briefing session with Misri. The session was part of a coordinated effort to ensure that the global community is apprised of the seriousness of the attack and India's resolve to act against terrorism with full force.

Denis Alipov, the Russian Ambassador to India, also arrived at the MEA for a briefing along with ambassadors and senior diplomats from Gulf countries, including the UAE, Qatar, and Oman. Diplomats from Southeast Asia, representing Indonesia and Malaysia were also given a comprehensive briefing.

In a notable move, the Chinese Ambassador to India, Xu Feihong, attended a special briefing at the MEA headquarters. This engagement is being viewed as part of India's broader effort to impress upon all regional stakeholders the gravity of the terror threat in Jammu and Kashmir and the imperative for international support in countering terrorism.

EAM S. Jaishankar arrived at the MEA headquarters during the series of briefings, underscoring the importance New Delhi attaches to its international diplomatic outreach in the wake of the terror attack.

The briefings, which lasted approximately 30 minutes per session, were described as comprehensive and focused on India's security measures, intelligence assessments, and the operational response already underway. Senior MEA officials emphasised India's commitment to safeguarding national sovereignty and securing the region against cross-border terrorism.

Government sources indicated that the outreach was not only to share India's assessment of the current situation but also to ensure a coordinated international stance on terrorism, particularly from countries that share intelligence and counterterrorism cooperation frameworks with India.

The terror strike in Pahalgam has triggered widespread condemnation from across the global spectrum, and the government's robust diplomatic response is seen as part of its effort to isolate terror sponsors globally while keeping its partners informed and engaged.

