Telangana Budget 2024: 2,91,151 Crore; Check for Budget Highlights

Jul 25, 2024, 14:41 IST
Telangana State Budget 2024 Announced

Deputy CM and Telangana State Finance Minister Bhatti Vikramarka presented the Budget 2024

Telangana State Budget 2024 has been tabled in Telangana Legislative Assembly today. Deputy CM and Telangana State Finance Minister Bhatti Vikramarka presented the Budget 2024.

Telangana Budget Highlights

Total Telangana Budget: Rs 2,91,159 crore
Revenue Expenditure: Rs 2,20,945 crore
Capital Expenditure: Rs 33,487 crore

Budget Allocations

Irrigation Department: ₹26,000 crore

Education Department: ₹21,292 crore

Public Distribution: ₹3,836 crore

Aarogyasri Scheme: Increased to ₹10 lakh

Welfare: ₹40,000 crore

Roads and Buildings: ₹5,790 crore

IT Department: ₹774 crore

Horticulture: ₹737 crore

Industries Department: ₹2,762 crore

TRANSCO and DISCOMs: ₹16,410 crore

Housing: ₹2,418 crore

Subsidized Gas Cylinders: ₹723 crore

Forests and Environment Department: ₹1,064 crore

ST Welfare: ₹17,056 crore

Regional Ring Road: ₹1,525 crore

SC Welfare: ₹33,124 crore

Health Department: ₹11,468 crore

ORR (Outer Ring Road): ₹200 crore

Metro Expansion to Airport: ₹100 crore

Hyderabad Metro Rail Project: ₹500 crore

Infrastructure within HMDA Limits: ₹500 crore

Home Department: ₹9,564 crore

Panchayati Raj Department: ₹29,816 crore

BC Welfare: ₹9,200 crore

Minority Welfare Department: ₹3,003 crore

Metro Water Works: ₹3,385 crore

Newly Established HYDRA: ₹200 crore

Total for Hyderabad Development: ₹10,000 crore

Animal Husbandry Department: ₹1,980 crore

Women and Child Welfare Department: ₹2,736 crore

Old City Metro Expansion: ₹500 crore

Electricity Department: Rs 16,410 crore

Loan Waiver: Rs 31,000 crore

Indira Mahila Shakti Scheme: Rs 50.41 crore

Financial Estimates

Fiscal Deficit Estimate: Rs 49,255.41 crore

Primary Deficit Estimate: Rs 31,525.63 crore

Revenue Surplus Estimate: Rs 297.42 crore

Summary

Telangana Budget for 2024: Rs 2.90 lakh crore

