Telangana Budget 2024: 2,91,151 Crore; Check for Budget Highlights

Telangana State Budget 2024 has been tabled in Telangana Legislative Assembly today. Deputy CM and Telangana State Finance Minister Bhatti Vikramarka presented the Budget 2024.
Telangana Budget Highlights
Total Telangana Budget: Rs 2,91,159 crore
Revenue Expenditure: Rs 2,20,945 crore
Capital Expenditure: Rs 33,487 crore
Budget Allocations
Irrigation Department: ₹26,000 crore
Education Department: ₹21,292 crore
Public Distribution: ₹3,836 crore
Aarogyasri Scheme: Increased to ₹10 lakh
Welfare: ₹40,000 crore
Roads and Buildings: ₹5,790 crore
IT Department: ₹774 crore
Horticulture: ₹737 crore
Industries Department: ₹2,762 crore
TRANSCO and DISCOMs: ₹16,410 crore
Housing: ₹2,418 crore
Subsidized Gas Cylinders: ₹723 crore
Forests and Environment Department: ₹1,064 crore
ST Welfare: ₹17,056 crore
Regional Ring Road: ₹1,525 crore
SC Welfare: ₹33,124 crore
Health Department: ₹11,468 crore
ORR (Outer Ring Road): ₹200 crore
Metro Expansion to Airport: ₹100 crore
Hyderabad Metro Rail Project: ₹500 crore
Infrastructure within HMDA Limits: ₹500 crore
Home Department: ₹9,564 crore
Panchayati Raj Department: ₹29,816 crore
BC Welfare: ₹9,200 crore
Minority Welfare Department: ₹3,003 crore
Metro Water Works: ₹3,385 crore
Newly Established HYDRA: ₹200 crore
Total for Hyderabad Development: ₹10,000 crore
Animal Husbandry Department: ₹1,980 crore
Women and Child Welfare Department: ₹2,736 crore
Old City Metro Expansion: ₹500 crore
Electricity Department: Rs 16,410 crore
Loan Waiver: Rs 31,000 crore
Indira Mahila Shakti Scheme: Rs 50.41 crore
Financial Estimates
Fiscal Deficit Estimate: Rs 49,255.41 crore
Primary Deficit Estimate: Rs 31,525.63 crore
Revenue Surplus Estimate: Rs 297.42 crore
Summary
