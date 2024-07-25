Act East: Ashwini Vaishnaw inaugurates India's 500th community radio station in Aizawl

New Delhi, July 25 (IANS) In another milestone in the government's policy of Act East, Information & Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday inaugurated India's 500th community radio station at the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) in Aizawl, Mizoram.

Apart from launching 'Apna Radio 90.0 FM', in the presence of Union Minister of State for I&B, L. Murugan and Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma, the Minister also announced the winners of 10th National Community Radio Awards.

"This milestone in India's community radio journey will bring a substantive change in the lives of people in the coverage area of Apna Radio station," said Minister Vaishnaw, who also holds the Railways portfolio.

The minister also informed that the Budget-2024 has made a record allocation under the railways budget for the Northeast region.

He said this will bolster Mizoram's long-cherished dream of getting good railway connectivity.

The Chief Minister said Apna Radio Station at IIMC Aizawl will write a new chapter in communication for the state.

"Mizoram is primarily an agrarian state due to its significant agriculture potential. Establishing a community radio station for the farmer community would be highly beneficial, providing them with daily weather updates, government schemes and agriculture-related information," said Lalduhoma.

According to MoS Murugan, as against the commercial nature of private radio channels, community radio stations are set up out of a commitment to last-mile information communication.

He further added that the role of these stations rises significantly during times of natural disaster.

The 'National Community Radio Awards' are generally conferred every year.

