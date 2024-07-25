First pic: KCR attends Telangana state budget session as LoP

Hyderabad: BRS chief and former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao attended the Telangana Assembly Budget session as a Leader of Opposition (LoP) today. Finance minister Mallu Bhatti Vikaramarka presented a budget of Rs. 2.91 lakh crore in the Assembly. As the assembly proceedings were adjourned, the BRS leader came out and spoke to the reporters at the media point in the Assembly premises.

KCR said he was disappointed with the state budget as it offered nothing for the people. He said the Congress government stopped several welfare schemes launched by his BRS regime. He termed the finance minister’s budget speech a political speech. He added that the Revanth Reddy government is not doing enough for the welfare of farmers in the state.

Notably, KCR missed the first Assembly session held by the newly formed Congress government in December 2023. Months after losing the Assembly elections, the BRS party is facing defection of its MLAs and MLCs to the ruling Congress. So far, the party has lost its seven MLAs and six MLCs to Congress. BRS Rajya Sabha member K Keshav Rao and his daughter and Hyderabad Mayor Vijaya Laxmi R Gadwal also quit the party and joined the ruling party.

No Agriculture Policy,

No Industrial Policy,

No IT Policy… Congress’s Budget is just like Story Telling - #KCR garu at Assembly pic.twitter.com/MevocRp0Bb — Krishank (@Krishank_BRS) July 25, 2024



