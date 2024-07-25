Rakul Preet pens heartwarming b'day wish for her mother, calls her 'source of endless love'

Mumbai, July 25 (IANS) Actress Rakul Preet Singh wished her mother a happy birthday as she called her an inspiration, a pillar of strength and her guiding light.

In her heartwarming Instagram post, Rakul celebrated her mom's birthday and applauded her for being the remarkable woman that she is. She called her loving, strong and caring.

The actress went further to thank her mom for being her rock, her inspiration and hers forever.

She wrote: "Happy Birthday to the most incredible woman in my life, my pillar of strength, my source of endless love, and my guiding light. Mommmmmy your unwavering love, selfless sacrifices, and nurturing spirit have shaped me into the person I am today. On this special day, I celebrate not just your birthday but the remarkable woman you are - loving, strong, and caring. May your day be filled with all the love and joy you deserve. Thank you for being my rock, my inspiration, and my everything. Happy Birthday Mommmmy You are loved beyond words."

Debuting in Bollywood as the refreshing girl-next-door Saloni in Divya Khosla Kumar's 'Yaariyaan', Rakul has been capturing the hearts of audiences with her versatile performances in 'De De Pyar De', 'Chhatriwali', and Telugu movie like 'Sarrainodu' and 'Dhruva'.

The actress recently created a lot of buzz when her video with veteran actress Zeenat Aman went viral. The two actresses were captured during a shoot, igniting curiosity about what project they were working on together.

