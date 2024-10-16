Upasana Kamineni's Father Anil Kamineni Honoured by CM Revanth Reddy

In a heartwarming gesture, Telangana Chief Minister Shri Revanth Reddy honored Shri Anil Kamineni, father of Upasana Kamineni Konidela, for his remarkable contributions to preserving the rich heritage and culture of Telangana. In addition to his cultural endeavors, Shri Kamineni was recognized for his steadfast support for the sport of archery in India.

Upasana, expressing her gratitude on social media, tweeted, "Truly touched by our CM of Telangana, Shri @revanth_anumula Garu, for honoring my father, Shri Anil Kamineni Garu, for his contributions to preserving the heritage and culture of Telangana, as well as his unwavering support for the sport of archery in India. Thank you, Sir. Love you, dad."

This recognition reflects Anil Kamineni's commitment to the state’s legacy and his efforts in promoting sports at a national level.

