Samantha to Star Alongside Priyadarshi in Upcoming Film

Tollywood star Samantha Ruth Prabhu is gearing up for her next project, and fans are abuzz with excitement. After a brief hiatus due to her battle with myositis, Samantha is now selectively choosing films and web series that showcase her versatility.

Her upcoming web series, "Citadel: Honey Bunny," is set to stream on Amazon Prime, and speculation is rife about her next film project. Reports suggest that Samantha will star alongside talented actor Priyadarshi in an untitled film.

This potential collaboration has piqued the interest of fans, who are eager to see the chemistry between Samantha and Priyadarshi on screen. While there's no official confirmation yet, sources indicate that the film will be produced under Samantha's own banner, Trallala Moving Pictures.

Samantha's production house has already announced "Ma Inti Bangaram," with the actress playing the lead role. With multiple projects in the pipeline, Samantha is poised to make a strong comeback in the film industry.

