Hyderabad: Tollywood actress Rashmika Mandanna will soon appear in a new avatar. She will play the role of a judge on Telugu Indian Idol 3. The actress, who is nicknamed ‘National Crush’, is making a special appearance on the show which is streaming on the Aha OTT platform.

Rashmika’s presence on the show will surely delight her fans. The actress who is known for her infectious smile and charisma will add a touch of glamour to the OTT show. She has completed the shooting for the upcoming 16th and 17th episodes of Indian Idol 3 which is scheduled to be streamed on August 2 and 3, 2024 at 7 pm respectively. It is said she had fun shooting for the episodes and the contestants had a jovial interaction with her.

The third edition of Telugu Indian Idol is being hosted by Sreerama Chandra. The show has entered the elimination stage with only ten contestants shortlisted for the coveted title. The makers of the show will likely invite bigger stars in the coming days. Vagdevi was declared as the winner of the first season of the Telugu singing reality show.

