Viral Video: Fan Wanted Selfie at Airport, Chiranjeevi Pushes Him

Megastar Chiranjeevi was recently seen in Paris with his family at the Paris Olympics 2024. Posing with his family, Megastar took a big gap between the shoots and enjoyed the holiday. The actor is set with his new movie, Vishwambhara, directed by Bimbisara's famed Vashista.

After the social media posts of him and his family at the Paris Olympics, the actor was seen in an airport. The video of the Megastar went viral on social media, perplexing his fans. In the video, some of his fans wearing Indigo uniforms were trying to take a selfie with him while he was walking. But Chiranjeevi pushed the staff aside when they tried taking a selfie.

This incident sparked mixed reactions online. Some netizens were angry at how he mistreated his fans, and some supported him, asking for privacy.

Video:

Padma Vibhushan Chiranjeevi at Airport pic.twitter.com/sTvtP2qW3R — Milagro Movies (@MilagroMovies) July 30, 2024

