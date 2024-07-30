Ex-Punjab DSP sentenced 10 years in jail in money laundering case linked to drugs

Chandigarh, July 30 (IANS) Former Punjab Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) and international wrestler Jagdish Bhola was sentenced to 10 years in jail by a Special CBI Court in Mohali on Tuesday in a money laundering case linked to a multi-crore drugs racket.

The others convicted are Avtar Singh Taro, Sundeep Kaur, Jagminder Kaur, Gurpreet Kaur, Gurmeet Kaur, Sukhjit Singh Sukha, Sukhraj Singh, Gurdeep Singh Manchanda, Amarjeet Kaur, Devinder Singh, Maninder Singh, Subhash Bajaj, Sunil Bajaj, Ankur Bajaj, Dalip Singh Mann and Manpreet Singh.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on Bhola, failing which he will have to further undergo one-year imprisonment.

Earlier, Bhola, who was dismissed from service in 2012 after his involvement in various drug rackets, was convicted for 24 years in three drug cases by a CBI court.

The Punjab Police had busted the multi-crore drug racket and claimed to have recovered synthetic drugs, including heroin, methamphetamine, pseudoephedrine and ephedrine, and Rs 1,91,64,800 in Indian currency besides some foreign exchange, arms and luxury cars from the accused.

The police had registered cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 along with various Sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act between 2013 and 2014.

