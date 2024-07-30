Liver Doctor Slams Nayanthara's Health Remdy!

South Indian actress Samantha recently got criticised for giving health tips online to Hina Khan, who is suffering from Stage-3 Breats Cancer. She advised the actress to Nebulaize Hydrogen Peroxide with water to kill the virus inside the body. However, she was criticised by a liver doctor for her unscientific health advice without any research.

Now, Nayanatara is facing the same criticism for giving a tip to her fans with hibiscus tea. Taking her Instagram handle, she posted a picture of Hibiscus tea and said there are many benefits from this. Actress Nayan says that this tea has many multivitamins and balances the immune system. She added that this can clear acne and also have many anti-bacterial effects that give great relief on consumption. The actress even shared the recipe online.

Post:

Watching this tip online, Liver Doc fired up with this tip and said it would be fine if she stopped by saying the tea tastes good, but do not give this kind of ignorant tip. He requested that health tips that actors give to the public, such as a surgical strike, be prevented and even asked for necessary laws. The doctor stated that providing these kinds of tips without any scientific research can affect the public. The doctor stated that Nayan's claim that hibiscus tea is good for diabetes, acne, and other health issues shows her medical illiteracy. The doctor says Nayan deleted her post but didn't apologise. The actress said that her health case expert gave this advice.

Later, Nayanatara posted on her Instagram, which says, "Never argue with fools; they drag you down to their level and beat you with experience". She even posted some of the benefits of the hibiscus tea. This is an indirect reply for the Liver Doc.