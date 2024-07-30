Jackie Shroff wore only 4 shirts during making of ‘Parinda’, reveals Vidhu Vinod Chopra

Mumbai, July 30 (IANS) Filmmaker and producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra, who is known for his recent film '12th Fail', has shared an intriguing anecdote about his cult-classic film 'Parinda'.

On the Instagram account of Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s production company, an archival video was re-shared showing Vidhu in conversation with director Sudhir Mishra.

In the video, Vidhu reveals that ‘Parinda’ was made on a shoestring budget and relied heavily on the collective effort of everyone involved.

He recounts that the film's concept began with a scene depicting two brothers in their childhood. When the younger brother complains of hunger, the elder reassures him with the line, “Rota kyun karta hai? Main hoon na” (Why do you cry? I’m here for you).

Vidhu then shared that throughout the film, Jackie Shroff wore only four shirts -- blue, black, brown, and dark green.

He also shared that Anil Kapoor, who played Jackie’s brother, also used these four shirts for his character and wore his own jeans during the shoot.

The filmmaker also notes that the black Fiat 123 featured in the film belonged to Jackie and was used due to budget constraints rather than any specific charm intended for the character.

Vidhu reminisces that before ‘Parinda', he had made ‘Khamosh', which “nobody bought” (referring to distributors). This experience motivated him to create a more commercial film with ‘Parinda.’

The filmmaker also recalls telling Jackie and Anil at the premiere of ‘Parinda', “My God, you guys look like stars!” when he saw them wearing suits.

To which Jackie, who is a close friend of Vidhu, responded, “What do you mean? Hum stars hain” (We are the stars).

Vidhu admits he didn’t fully grasp the star power of Jackie and Anil at that time, especially given the film’s tight budget.

