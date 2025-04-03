Test OTT Release: At What Time Will This Nayanthara and Madhavan Starrer Land on Netflix?

One of the biggest streaming platforms in India, Netflix is constantly experimenting with different types of content to keep its growing Indian fan base engaged. Even though Netflix's foreign content is top-notch, the OTT giant focuses a lot on generating original Indian stories.

Since its launch in India, Netflix has endeavored to develop diverse storylines from the country's core, and while the majority of these stories have been successful, some have fallen short. Hindi is one language that Netflix focused a lot of its originals on and continues to do so.

Coming to South India, Netflix has made its footprint by acquiring post-theatrical streaming rights for most Telugu and Tamil films. But what it failed to do is produce original content in any of the South Indian languages. They experimented with anthology-type storytelling, but that didn't work. The upcoming film "Test" is one movie where Netflix ventures into direct originals from South India after some time.

Directed by YNot Studios producer Sashikanth, the film revolves around a cricketer and an India-Pakistan match. The movie stars Nayanthara, Madhavan, and Siddharth in key roles, and it is all set to make its debut on Netflix on 4th April, 2025.

Test OTT Release: When is the movie releasing on Netflix?

As mentioned before, Test will make its way on Netflix on April 4th. Just like every Netflix release, the movie will go live at 12:00 am Pacific Time (PT), which means that the film will be available for streaming for users starting at 01:30 PM IST tomorrow (4th April).

Even though there is little buzz for the film, the stellar cast and the cricket backdrop are exciting factors for Test to gradually pick-up good word of mouth and end up being a successful venture for Netflix.