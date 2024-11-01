Rashmika and Vijay Deverakonda's Diwali Photos Go Viral

Tollywood's lovely couple, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda, have become the talk of the town ever since their rumoured relationship came up. Recently, Rashmika posted her Diwali celebration photos on Instagram, which sparked rumours that they are in a romantic relationship.

The Pushpa actress celebrated Diwali at Vijay's house, dressed in traditional wear amidst diyas. Anand Deverakonda, Vijay's brother, has clicked her photos. The photos have gone viral on social media.

Rashmika and Vijay have been in the rumour mill for a long time. However, they never publicly confirmed their relationship. But their social media posts always hint at the close bond between them.

On the work front, Rashmika is going to impress audiences once again with Pushpa-2, which is scheduled to be released worldwide on December 5.

Also read: US Box Office November 1st: Hourly Gross of Latest Telugu, Hindi Movies