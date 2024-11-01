US Box Office November 1st: Hourly Gross of Latest Telugu, Hindi Movies

Overseas Box Office Update: Indian Movies Shine in Australia and New Zealand

The latest hourly gross updates from Australia and New Zealand reveal a strong performance by Indian movies on November 1st. Here are the key highlights:

Australia (November 1st, )

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: A$107,112 from 94 locations

Singham Again: A$104,443 from 109 locations

Amaran: A$50,854 from 48 locations

Lucky Baskhar: A$12,036 from 33 locations

Ka: A$3,947 from 4 locations

Bloody Beggar: A$2,316 from 18 locations

Brother: A$1,377 from 13 locations

New Zealand (November 1st, 07:00 PM AEST)

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: NZ$24,058 from 31 locations

Singham Again: NZ$21,172 from 34 locations

Amaran: NZ$8,482 from 13 locations

Lucky Baskhar: NZ$2,754 from 9 locations

Cumulative Total Until October 31st

Australia:

Amaran: A$67,297 from 47 locations

Lucky Baskhar: A$15,087 from 34 locations

Ka: A$3,907 from 4 locations

Bloody Beggar: A$3,792 from 20 locations

Brother: A$1,717 from 10 locations

New Zealand:

Amaran: NZ$7,277 from 13 locations

Lucky Baskhar: NZ$708 from 8 locations

Ka: A$3,373 (no release)

Bloody Beggar, Brother, and Bagheera: No release

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again are leading the charge in both Australia and New Zealand, with impressive hourly grosses. Amaran and Lucky Baskhar are also performing well in both countries.