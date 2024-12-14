PV Sindhu Gets Engaged! Heartwarming Photo Goes Viral

PV Sindhu, the ace Indian badminton player and Olympic medalist, recently got engaged in a heartwarming ceremony. She exchanged rings with Venkata Dattasai, the Executive Director of Posidex Technologies, marking the beginning of a new chapter in her life.

Taking to Instagram, Sindhu shared the joyous moment with her followers, posting a picture of herself cutting a cake alongside her fiancé. Accompanying the photo, she penned a heartfelt message that read, "When we get someone's love, we should love back," reflecting the love and gratitude she feels during this special time.

The engagement ceremony was an intimate affair, attended by close friends and family members. The couple is set to tie the knot on December 22 in Rajasthan, a grand event that is expected to bring together loved ones to celebrate their union. Fans and well-wishers have been showering the couple with love and blessings for their future together.

