Samantha's Special Birthday Wish for Rana Daggubati: Post goes viral!

Tollywood stars Rana Daggubati and Samantha Ruth Prabhu share a special bond, one that goes beyond their on-screen collaborations. As Rana celebrates his birthday today, Samantha took to social media to shower him with love and praise.

"Happy birthday, Rana! You inspire me with your hard work and dedication. I have always admired the effort you put into everything you do, and I hope to emulate that in my own life," Samantha wrote on Instagram.

The two have acted in the Tamil remake of "Bangalore Days" and have been close friends since. Rana has often spoken about how much he values his friendship with Samantha, and the feeling is mutual.

In a recent interview, Samantha referred to Rana as her "brother" and praised his kindness and generosity. Rana, too, has been supportive of Samantha throughout her career, and the two often exchange messages and advice. As Rana celebrates another year of life, Samantha's heartfelt message is a testament to their strong bond. Here's wishing Rana a very happy birthday!

