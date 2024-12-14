Allu Aravind On Allu Arjun Arrest: Bow to Media, Thanks for Support

Hyderabad: It is widely known that Allu Arjun was released from Chanchalguda Jail this morning, marking a significant moment for the actor and his family. Following his release, a large number of celebrities have gathered at Bunny's residence to show their support and celebrate this occasion. The atmosphere at the residence is filled with excitement as industry friends and well-wishers come together to meet the star.

In a heartfelt gesture, Allu Aravind, the father of Allu Arjun, took a moment to express his deep appreciation towards the media. He publicly thanked them for their continuous support over the past few days, especially for standing by Allu Arjun throughout the difficult period. Allu Aravind acknowledged the role the media played in keeping the public informed and offering encouragement during this time. His gratitude highlighted the strong bond between the actor's family and the media, which played a significant role in shaping public sentiment during this event.

