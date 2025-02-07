Thandel OTT Bagged by Netflix for Whopping Price

Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi’s new movie Thandel has hit theaters today, receiving mixed to positive reviews, with fans particularly praising the on-screen chemistry between the lead actors. While audiences flock to cinemas, here's everything you need to know about the movie’s OTT release.

The movie’s OTT deal has been secured for a hefty Rs 65 crore. Thandel will start streaming on Netflix after completing 50 days of its theatrical run. Fans can look forward to watching the film in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi on the streaming platform. Netflix shared, "When fate drags them across borders, only courage can bring them home. Thandel, coming to Netflix soon!"

Inspired by the true story of a fisherman from Srikakulam, Thandel depicts the harrowing journey of Indian fishermen who accidentally drift into Pakistani waters and are imprisoned for over a year. The film highlights their suffering, lack of basic needs, and the torture they endured while in captivity. Naga Chaitanya plays the main character, Raju, whose resilience represents the struggles of Indian fishermen. The film also features Sai Pallavi as Satya, with Prakash Belawadi, Divya Pillai, Rao Ramesh, Karunakaran, and Babloo Prithiveeraj in pivotal roles.

Directed by Chandoo Mondeti, Thandel features a screenplay by the director and a story by Karthik Theeda. Produced by Bunny Vasu and presented by Allu Aravind, the movie’s cinematography is handled by Shamdat Sainudeen, and editing by Naveen Nooli. Music is composed by Devi Sri Prasad.