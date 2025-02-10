Allu Aravind Clarifies Remarks About Ram Charan

At the pre-release event of Thandel, producer Allu Aravind made a comment that upset many mega fans. He mentioned that Dil Raju experienced both highs and lows in a week, referring to the box office performance of Sankranthiki Vasthunam and Game Changer. Mega fans took this as a subtle jab at Ram Charan and began trolling Allu Aravind.

In response, Allu Aravind addressed the issue during a press meet held today. He explained that his remark was not intended to offend anyone. "A senior journalist asked me to clarify my statement about Game Changer. I wanted to say that Dil Raju had both ups and downs in a short period. It was not meant to target Ram Charan," he said.

He further apologized, saying, "I didn’t mean to hurt anyone. Charan is like my son, and he is my nephew. We share a strong bond, and I regret my words. I request fans to move on and let this matter rest."

Allu Aravind expressed his disappointment over how the comment was misunderstood, and his apology aimed to clear up the confusion among fans.