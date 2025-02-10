The untold stories behind Shoojit Sircar & Abhishek Bachchan's 'I Want to Talk'

Mumbai, Feb 10 (IANS) Shoojit Sircar and Abhishek Bachchan came together for a heart-touching tale, "I Want to Talk". Prime Video took to their Instagram handle and dropped a couple of behind-the-scene photos from the drama.

The first picture of the post shows Abhishek Bachchan having fun with the director, while in the next, the filmmaker is adjusting the actor's makeup. From getting ready for the shot, to discussing the scene, these photographs give us an idea about what went behind making "I Want to Talk". The post further incorporated a few stills from the movie itself.

"The untold stories behind I Want to Talk", the post was captioned.

Penned by Ritesh Shah, the project has been produced by Rising Sun Films in association with Kino Works. The movie is based on the true story of Arjun Sen, a cancer survivor who juggled between his life-altering surgery and his complex relationship with his daughter.

While Abhishek Bachchan plays the lead, Arjun Sen, Ahilya Bamroo is seen as his daughter, Reya Sen. Besides this, Johny Lever, Pearl Dey, Jayant Kripalani, Kristin Goddard, Dr Saivishnu Doosetty, Dr. Smit Patel, Dr. Raghav Dhawan, Dr. Tamanna Mohta, Nathalie Zepek, Tamara Loera

David Moskowitz, and Tom McLaren are also a part of the film's supporting cast.

"I Want to Talk" was released in theaters on 22nd November 2024, and later premiered on Prime Video.

Up next, Abhishek Bachchan will be seen alongside Shah Rukh Khan in "King". Made under the direction of 'Pathaan' maker Siddharth Anand, the drama will also see Suhana Khan and Abhay Verma in crucial roles.

Over and above this, Abhishek Bachchan will also star in Tarun Mansukhani's highly-awaited laughter ride, "Housefull 5". The sequel enjoys an ensemble cast with Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Sanjay Dutt, Fardeen Khan, Nana Patekar, Jackie Shroff, Dino Morea, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, Sonam Bajwa, Chitrangada Singh, Soundarya Sharma, and Chunky Pandey.

