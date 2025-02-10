K’taka BJP demands immediate rollback of metro fare hike

Bengaluru, Feb 10 (IANS) Demanding immediate rollback of the Metro fare hike, a BJP delegation met with the Metro MD M. Maheshwar Rao on Monday, condemning the steepest metro fare hike in the country.

Speaking to the media persons after the meeting, Bengaluru MLA Ravi Subramanya stated, "Metro is a public service sector, not a revenue-generating department. It was implemented to reduce the city’s traffic congestion, and we strongly oppose this sudden fare hike."

He criticised the state government for already burdening the public with multiple price hikes and further increasing metro fares by 46 per cent. He also insisted that essential facilities should be provided at metro stations.

"The metro is meant for the public. Prioritising profits is not the right approach. The project was implemented to ease Bengaluru’s traffic congestion, and even the central government has provided financial aid for this purpose. The fare increase is unfair," he stated.

Subramanya demanded that the fare hike be withdrawn immediately and that proper parking facilities be provided at metro stations.

He warned that if their demands are not met, protests will be held.

Another Bengaluru MLA C.K. Ramamurthy stated that the BJP delegation met with the Metro MD to highlight the concerns of Bengaluru commuters.

"Metro fares in other states are lower, but Bengaluru’s fares have been increased significantly. The hike was implemented based on a committee report without discussing it with local MLAs, which is unacceptable," he said.

He also criticised the lack of basic infrastructure at metro stations, including toilets and parking facilities, and warned that if the fare is not reduced, protests will be launched.

The BJP Bengaluru Metropolitan Unit has demanded that the fare hike be scrapped. If an increase is necessary, it should be limited to 5 per cent, they suggested.

The delegation included MLAs Ravi Subramanya, C.K. Ramamurthy, BJP State Chief Spokesperson Ashwath Narayan, State General Secretary P. Rajeev, District President Harish, former mayors Gautham and Prakash, along with other leaders.

The Bengaluru Metro Railway Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) on last Saturday announced a revision of Metro ticket prices, starting from Rs 10 for travel of 2 km up to Rs 90 for travel to 30 km. The revised prices have come into effect from Sunday.

The official statement by the BMRCL stated that the new ticket prices are fixed at Rs 10 for 0 to 2 km distance; Rs 20 for 2 to 4 km; Rs 30 for 4 to 6 km; Rs 40 for 6 to 8 km; Rs 50 for 8 to 10 km; Rs 60 for 10 to 15 km; Rs 70 for 15 to 20 km; Rs 80 for 20 to 25 km; and Rs 90 for 25 to 30 km. For above 30 km, the ticket price will remain Rs 90.

