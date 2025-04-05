Preserve the values taught by Lord Shri Ram: CM Devendra Fadnavis

Mumbai, April 5 (IANS) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said that the values Lord Shri Ram preached must be upheld and preserved.

“Lord Shri Ram is not just a revered deity but also a national icon, the epitome of righteousness. His life represents the pinnacle of moral and ethical living. The values he preached must be upheld and preserved,” he added.

He was speaking at the consecration and inauguration ceremony of Sanjog Devasthan in Mankhurd.

Highlighting the significance of Shri Ram’s life, CM Fadnavis said, “When we look at the life of Lord Shri Ram, we see a ‘Yugpurush’— one who shaped an era. Though considered a divine incarnation, he did not rely on miracles in his battle against Ravana. Instead, he united people, instilled in them a spirit of victory, pride, and self-respect, which ultimately led to the defeat of evil forces.”

He added, “Even an ordinary person, when walking the path of truth, can overcome the mightiest of evil. Hence, we must strive to follow the path of righteousness shown by Lord Shri Ram.”

CM Fadnavis extended his best wishes to the residents of Sanjog Society on the occasion.

Meanwhile, a total of 60 young professionals will be enrolled in the Maharashtra Chief Minister Fellowship programme for the year 2025-26. CM Fellowship programme kicked off in the first term of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in 2015 and continued till 2019.

One of the pet schemes of Fadnavis, the programme was discontinued during the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government and the Covid-19 outbreak. It was restarted in 2023-24 when Eknath Shinde was the CM, but did not continue due to the general and Assembly elections. The programme will now start giving opportunities to 60 young professionals in the age group of 21-26 to work with different government departments for a year, out of which at least one third will be women.

The fellows will be paid Rs 61,500 per month. A total of 210 candidates in the age group of 21-26 will be selected through an online test, and they will be interviewed by a panel of bureaucrats and experts from different fields. Under the programme, graduates with work experience of one year will be selected to work with different government departments. They will be assigned to the offices of secretaries, collectors, and zilla parishad CEOs.

As per the CM fellowship programme, the fellows will be enrolled in a post-graduate certificate course in Public Policy, which will be held in collaboration with IIT-MUMBAI. In a bid to successfully complete the fellowship programme, the fellows will have to complete the certificate course as well as field work in the assigned departments or corporations.

