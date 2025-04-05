Operation Brahma: India delivers 442 tonnes of food aid to quake-hit Myanmar

Yangon, April 5 (IANS) Continuing with its humanitarian assistance to earthquake-ravaged Myanmar, India on Saturday delivered an additional 442-tonne of food aid under ongoing 'Operation Brahma'.

The consignment on board Indian Navy Ship Gharial arrived at Myanmar's Thilawa port and was formally handed over by the Indian Ambassador to Myanmar Abhay Thakur to Yangon Chief Minister U Soe Thein and his team.

"Meeting the needs of affected people. A large 442 tonne consignment of food aid (rice, cooking oil, noodles & biscuits) carried by Indian Navy landing ship tank INS Gharial arrived today at Thilawa Port and was handed over by Ambassador Abhay Thakur to CM Yangon U Soe Thein and team," Embassy of India in Yangon posted on X.

India launched Operation Brahma to provide necessary support, including Search and Rescue (SAR), humanitarian aid, disaster relief, and medical assistance, following the devastating 7.7 magnitude earthquake that struck Myanmar on March 28.

Acting as the 'First Responder' in times of crisis in its neighbourhood, India had until April 1 sent six aircraft and five naval ships to deliver 625 MT of Humanitarian Aid and Disaster Relief (HADR) material.

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, Chairman of State Administration Council and Prime Minister of Myanmar, on the sidelines of the BIMSTEC Summit in Bangkok and discussed the situation in the aftermath of the devastating earthquake in the country, including India's ongoing efforts under 'Operation Brahma' to provide humanitarian aid, disaster relief and medical assistance to Myanmar.

The Senior General expressed his gratitude for India's assistance efforts. The Prime Minister conveyed that, as the First Responder, India stands with Myanmar in this time of crisis and is ready to deploy more material assistance and resources, if required.

PM Modi had also underlined the importance of early restoration of a democratic process through inclusive and credible elections, adding that India supported efforts aimed at fostering trust and advancing a Myanmar-owned and Myanmar-led transition towards a peaceful, stable and democratic future.

The two leaders had also discussed the ongoing India-supported infrastructure development projects in Myanmar. Prime Minister underlined India’s readiness to support the developmental needs of all communities in Myanmar.

