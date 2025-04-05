Kartik Aaryan overwhelmed by the 'massive love' of fans in Gangtok

Mumbai, April 5 (IANS) Kartik Aaryan was left overwhelmed by the 'massive love' showered on him by his fans in Gangtok during the shoot of his next with director Anurag Basu.

The video dropped by Kartik on his official IG showed a mob of fans waiving and dancing after seeing their beloved actor.

Showing his gratitude, Kartik penned on the photo-sharing app, "Thank You Gangtok for massive love...Will always remember you."

Kartik and his leading lady Sreeleela have been shooting for their next along with director Anurag Basu in Sikkim.

During their Sikkim visit, these three also met Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang at his official residence.

Extending his best wishes to the team, the CM presented them with traditional gifts as a token of appreciation for choosing Sikkim as a filming destination.

The Chief Minister further assured them of the state government’s continued support for the smooth execution of their project.

Treating the netizens with sneak peeks of the meet, the CM penned a heartfelt note on his X that read, "It was a pleasure to meet Bollywood filmmaker Shri Anurag Basu and renowned actors Mr Kartik Aaryan and Ms. Sreeleela at my official residence, Mintokgang. They have been in the state for a week, shooting their upcoming film at iconic locations such as MG Marg and Tsomgo Lake. Their work beautifully showcases our state’s stunning landscapes, rich culture, and unique architecture. We extend our best wishes to them."

The cast and crew have been shooting at some of Sikkim’s most iconic locations for this much-awaited project, including MG Marg and Tsomgo Lake.

Kartik has been sharing various pictures and videos from the sets of his next on social media.

In one of his previous Insta posts, Kartik revealed who he considered his true ‘zindagi.’

Sharing a glimpse into his workation, Kartik dropped a serene video of tea gardens from his car with Papon and Sunidhi Chauhan’s melodious track 'Kyon' playing in the background.

He also dropped a candid photo with co-star Sreeleela from the sets, and captioned it “Tu Meri Zindagi Hai".

While no official announcement has been made till now, it is believed that Anurag Basu’s next might be titled, ‘Tu Meri Zindagi Hai’.

Another set of rumors claims that it is the third installment in the popular Aashiqui franchise, 'Aashiqui 3'.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.