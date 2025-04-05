Mizoram’s innovative project to cultivate entrepreneurial mindset among students

Aizawl, April 5 (IANS) The Mizoram government has prepared an innovative 'Project Intodelh' (Self-Sufficiency) to cultivate an entrepreneurial mindset among secondary and higher secondary level students through financial literacy and life skills training, an official said here on Saturday.

A senior official said that the pilot program of 'Project Intodelh' would train students about various entrepreneurial aspects at an early stage so that these students can determine their future endeavours.

Mizoram's Education Minister Vanlalthlana, who is now in Delhi, presented a report on 'Project Intodelh' to NITI Aayog member VK Paul in Delhi on Friday.

NITI Aayog recognised this initiative as a best practice. Additionally, the state report card for the Random Examination 2024-25, covering Classes III and VI, was also submitted to Paul and acknowledged as a best practice document.

The official said that Vanlalthlana held discussions with Paul, focusing on strategies to enhance Mizoram’s education system and promote technological advancement.

The Mizoram Education Minister also discussed the proposed Education Conclave in Mizoram.

Vanlalthlana emphasised the need for this initiative to analyse the state’s education framework and identify areas for improvement, particularly in translating its high literacy rate into better performance in national level examinations and enhanced employability.

The NITI Aayog member expressed positive interest and pledged support through the State Support Mission (SSM), the official said.

Healthcare in Schools was another key area of discussion. NITI Aayog member Paul highlighted the necessity of a collaborative effort between Mizoram’s Department of School Education and the Department of Health & Family Welfare to effectively implement this project.

Vanlalthlana raised specific issues faced by the Mizoram government in the setting up of the Software Technology Park of India (STPI) at the Mizoram University (MZU) campus.

The NITI Aayog member assured that it would take steps to address these challenges.

The official said that the Mizoram Education Minister also held meetings with Union Minister of DoNER (Development of North Eastern Region) Jyotiraditya Scindia and DoNER Secretary Chanchal Kumar and discussed key matters concerning the development of Mizoram.

During the meeting, Vanlalthlana highlighted various developmental needs and priorities for Mizoram and proposed areas requiring immediate attention, while requesting continued support and cooperation from the Ministry of DoNER.

The Mizoram School Education Minister also outlined key requirements to ensure that students can pursue their education independently, particularly in light of infrastructure-related challenges.

During the meeting with the Union Minister, Mizoram Lok Sabha MP Richard Vanlalhmangaiha accompanied the Education Minister.

The Education Minister also held a separate meeting with the DoNER Secretary and discussed various pressing issues concerning the development of Mizoram.

