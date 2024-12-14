"What Has Allu Arjun Done for the Country?" Revanth Reddy’s Bold Question Sparks Controversy

The arrest of Icon Star Allu Arjun is currently the subject of intense debate across the country. In the midst of this, Revanth Reddy, who is on a tour to Delhi, made strong remarks regarding the issue. He questioned, "He made films, went home, earned money, and made a fortune. But what has he done for the country?" Revanth Reddy expressed anger over Allu Arjun's actions, criticizing him for creating chaos by standing on a car.

Revanth Reddy participated in a TV debate held in New Delhi, where he primarily discussed the Allu Arjun case. He pointed out, "Why were Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt arrested in India? We have a Constitution written by Ambedkar, and the law works in accordance with that." Revanth Reddy emphasized, "They say Allu Arjun was arrested, but a woman died in the incident, and her son is still battling life and death. Yet, no one is speaking about it."

He further questioned, "A criminal case was registered, and the police visited Allu Arjun's house ten days later. Even though a person lost their life, should no case have been filed?" Revanth Reddy made it clear that there should be no special treatment for film or political stars, adding, "If he had watched the movie quietly in his car and left, there would have been no problem. But by getting out of the car and causing a ruckus, people gathered in large numbers, and there was no control."

Revanth Reddy reiterated, "The police have named Allu Arjun as accused number 11 (A11) in this case. A woman lost her life there—who is responsible?" He also stated, "I have the report related to this case as I hold the Home Ministry portfolio." He criticized Allu Arjun, saying, "They earned money through films, but what have they done for the country?" He further added, "Allu Arjun could have watched the movie in a studio or at home in a private screening. But instead, he caused a scene by getting out of the car. Why couldn't he just watch it in a theater or at home on a home theater system?"

