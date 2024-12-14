Allu Arha Awaits Allu Arjun's Return as He Exits Jail Discreetly

Allu Arjun, the popular film star, was released from Chanchalguda Jail at 6:45 am after spending the night as an undertrial in the Manjira Barracks Class-1 room, identified as prisoner number 7697. He was taken into custody on Friday morning in connection with the stampede incident near Sandhya Theatre on December 4. A touching video of his daughter, Arha, eagerly awaiting his return quickly went viral, resonating with fans and drawing emotional responses.

The video, which surfaced late last night, shows Arha waiting for her father. However, due to the delay in his release, she eventually left to stay with her maternal grandparents. Although the court had initially ordered a 14-day remand, Allu Arjun was granted a four-week interim bail. His release was delayed by jail authorities due to some issues with the paperwork, which led to him spending an additional night in custody.

As media and fans gathered at the jail gate early in the morning, the police ensured his discreet exit through a back entrance to avoid the crowd. Instead of returning home directly, Allu Arjun went straight to the Geetha Arts office for a series of important discussions.

