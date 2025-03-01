Telangana Congress In-Charge Meenakshi Natarajan Impresses with Simplicity

Hyderabad: Telangana Congress’ newly appointed state in-charge, Meenakshi Natarajan, made a remarkable first impression on party leaders with her humility and simplicity during her maiden visit to Hyderabad on Friday.

Unlike the usual grand arrivals of political leaders, Natarajan opted for a train journey instead of a flight. She arrived at Kacheguda Railway Station, where Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President Mahesh Kumar Goud personally welcomed her. This rare gesture, where a TPCC president came to a railway station to receive a leader appointed by the party high command, underlined the significance of her visit.

What truly set her apart was her self-reliant nature. Carrying only a backpack and a handbag, she firmly declined any assistance from local Congress leaders, politely insisting on managing her own luggage. Her stance on self-sufficiency took many by surprise, given the prevalent culture of grandeur in Telangana’s political landscape.

In a state where political figures are often associated with luxury and grand receptions, Natarajan’s modest approach stood out as a breath of fresh air. Her humility has not only surprised Telangana Congress leaders but has also earned their admiration, setting a new precedent for leadership within the party.