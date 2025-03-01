March 1, No bank holiday today!

As March rolls in, all of us remain curious to know if banks are open on the first Saturday of the month. As per Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) norms, banks close on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month. Banks do not close, however, on the first, third, and fifth Saturdays.

Luckily, 1st March 2025 is the first Saturday of the month, so all government and private sector banks will be operational. No bank holiday today, a respite for people who need to go to their banks.

It is noteworthy that banks were shut last Saturday, but this time they will remain open on March's first Saturday. If you're visiting your bank, then you don't need to worry about it being closed.

For planning, here are the national and local holidays for March 2025:

March 2 (Sunday): Weekly holiday

March 7 (Friday): Chapchar Kut (banks in Mizoram closed)

March 8 (Second Saturday): Weekly holiday

March 9 (Sunday): Weekly holiday

March 13 (Thursday): Holika Dahan and Attukal Pongala (banks in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, and Kerala are closed)

March 14 (Friday): Holi (Dhuleti/Dhulandi/Dol Jatra) (public holiday in all states except Tripura, Odisha, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Manipur, Kerala, and Nagaland)

March 15 (Saturday): Holi in some states (banks in Agartala, Bhubaneswar, Imphal, and Patna are closed)

March 16 (Sunday): Weekly holiday

March 22 (fourth Saturday): Bihar Day and weekly holiday

March 23 (Sunday): Weekly holiday

March 27 (Thursday): Shab-e-Qadr (Jammu banks closed)

March 28 (Friday): Jumat-ul-Vida (banks closed in Jammu and Kashmir)

March 30 (Sunday): Weekly holiday

March 31 (Monday): Ramzan-Eid (Eid-ul-Fitr) (Shawwal-1)/Khutub-e-Ramzan (holiday in all states except Mizoram and Himachal Pradesh)

If you know these holidays beforehand, you can plan your banking operations accordingly and save yourself any hassle.

Also read: Heat Wave Alert from March 2 in Telangana, Temperatures to Soar!