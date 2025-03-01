Heat Wave Alert from March 2 in Telangana, Temperatures to Soar!

As the summer season officially begins, Telangana is bracing itself to endure the heat. From Sunday, March 2, the state will see a sharp increase in temperatures, with most districts recording highs in the range of 36 to 38.5 degrees Celsius.

Bhadrachalam will be the hottest place, with a temperature of a blistering 38.3 degrees Celsius. The mercury will be high during the day, with even the night temperatures registering a considerable rise.

The period March, April, and May should be the hottest months, with a maximum likelihood of sunstroke and dehydration. The severe heat wave is bound to hit individuals of all ages, particularly the aged, children, and those with underlying medical conditions.

While the mercury rises, it becomes critical that individuals make appropriate precautions to shield themselves from the scorching summer sun. For your reference, a few tips to combat the heat are given below:

Drink loads of water during the day

Try not to go out between 11 am and 3 pm when the sun is at its peak

Wear light-colored, lightweight clothes that provide ventilation

Wear a hat, sunglasses, and sunscreen to shield yourself against the strong rays of the sun

Take periodic breaks in shady spots to prevent heat exhaustion

The government also suggested that citizens take precautions against heat-related disorders. With temperatures likely to continue high for a few months more, individuals must remain cautious and take good care of their well-being.

As the heat of summer begins to grip the state, Telangana is preparing for a sweltering few months. Taking precautions and knowing the risks is all it takes to have a healthy and safe summer season. Stay cool, stay safe!

