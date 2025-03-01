Ramadan 2025 Starts March 2, Sunday: Crescent Moon, Roza, Iftar, Full Details

Ramadan 2025 will begin in India on Sunday, March 2, as the crescent moon was not sighted anywhere on Friday. According to the Shahi Imam of Fatehpuri Masjid in Chandni Chowk, Maulana Mufti Mukarram Ahmed, the moon was not visible in Delhi due to cloudy weather, and reports confirmed that the moon was not sighted in several other states, including Gujarat, Bihar, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana. As a result, the first fast of Ramadan will commence on March 2 in India. However, in Saudi Arabia, Ramadan will begin a day earlier on March 1, as the crescent moon was sighted on Friday evening.

The Islamic Calendar and the Importance of Moon Sighting

In Islam, a month is typically 29 or 30 days, depending on the visibility of the moon. Saturday marks the 30th day of the eighth month of the Islamic calendar, making Sunday, March 2, the start of Ramadan in India.

Sehri and Iftaar Timings in Various Cities

During Ramadan, Muslims observe fasting from dawn to sunset. Sehri, the pre-dawn meal, and Iftaar, the meal after sunset, are crucial during this time. The timings for these meals in various cities are:

Mumbai: Sehri 5:45 am, Iftaar 6:45 pm

Delhi: Sehri 5:28 am, Iftaar 6:23 pm

Chennai: Sehri 5:19 am, Iftaar 6:00 pm

Hyderabad: Sehri 5:32 am, Iftaar 6:02 pm

Bengaluru: Sehri 5:30 am, Iftaar 6:14 pm

Ramadan Helpline by the Islamic Centre of India

To assist Muslims during the holy month, the Islamic Centre of India has launched a “Ramadan Helpline.” The helpline will provide valuable information on various Ramadan practices such as Roza, Sehri, Namaz, Sadqa, Iftar, and Taraweeh. The helpline will operate daily from 2 pm to 4 pm and can be contacted via mobile numbers, WhatsApp, or email:

Mobile Numbers: 9415102947, 7007705774, 9140427677

Email: ramzanhelpline2005@gmail.com