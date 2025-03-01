Chamoli avalanche: 14 more workers rescued, search for remaining men continues

Chamoli, March 1 (IANS) Rescue teams intensified their efforts on Saturday as they successfully pulled out 14 more workers trapped under heavy snow after a massive avalanche struck a Border Roads Organisation (BRO) camp near Mana village in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Friday morning.

A total of 47 workers have been rescued so far, while the search for the remaining 8 continues with operations being carried out on a war footing.

With road access beyond Lam Bagad blocked due to heavy snowfall, authorities have shifted their entire focus to aerial rescue operations. Two Indian Air Force (IAF) Mi-17 helicopters have been deployed for heli-rescue missions from Joshimath Base Camp to Badrinath Dham.

One helicopter has already returned, transporting rescued workers to the Army Hospital in Joshimath, while the other continues its mission. The 14 recently rescued workers are being taken to the Army Hospital in Badrinath for medical attention.

The rescue operation, despite severe weather conditions, is being carried out relentlessly by teams from the Indian Army, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF).

Over 150 personnel are involved in the mission, working around the clock to locate and extract those still trapped under the snow.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has been closely monitoring the situation. On Thursday, he took stock of the ongoing rescue efforts and directed officials to airlift critically injured workers to advanced medical facilities.

In a post on X, Dhami stated, “With the weather clearing up, relief and rescue operations have been expedited. With the blessings of Lord Badri Vishal and the tireless efforts of rescue workers, all possible measures are being taken to ensure the safety of the trapped workers.”

The Chief Minister also expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for extending full support from the Centre.

"Respected Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji spoke on the phone and took information about the rescue operation being carried out to safely evacuate the workers trapped in Mana of Chamoli district," he said.

"He also took detailed information on the situation of rain and snowfall in the state. During this, the Prime Minister assured that the central government will provide all possible assistance to deal with any emergency," he added.

The avalanche buried eight containers, and a hut that housed workers engaged in road construction. Nearly seven feet of snow has accumulated in the affected area, significantly complicating rescue efforts.

The trapped workers hail from Uttarakhand, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, and Jammu & Kashmir.

With operations in full swing, authorities are hopeful of rescuing the remaining workers soon as efforts continue against all odds.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.