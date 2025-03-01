AP Inter Exams begin today, March 1: No Entry After 9 am

The Andhra Pradesh Intermediate examinations will start today with all arrangements being made at the different examination centers in the state. The exams will be carried out following the guidelines of the government, which will make the process smooth and fair for all the students.

Stringent Measures in Place

To avoid any malpractices, the centers will be provided with CCTV cameras to record the proceedings. Also, flying squads and sitting squads have been constituted to carry out surprise inspections at the centers. The district and state control rooms will also be established to deal with any problems that may occur during the exams.

Exam Schedule and Instructions

Examinations will be conducted from 9 am to 12 pm, and students must be present at the examination hall by 8:45 am. Students must come on time since late arrivals will not be permitted to sit in the examination hall. The examinations will extend up to March 15, with the principal exams finishing on March 17.

Other Arrangements

To make the exams go smoothly, arrangements have been made for medical personnel and emergency services at every center. Drinking water facilities have also been arranged, and alternative arrangements have been made in places where this facility is not present. Electronic devices, such as cell phones, will not be permitted within the examination centers.

With everything arranged, the Andhra Pradesh Intermediate examinations are scheduled to begin today, giving students a level playing field and safe atmosphere to exhibit their skills and knowledge.

