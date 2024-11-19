Pushpa 2 ticket prices soar in Telugu states!

The film industry in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh has undergone a consistent increase in movie ticket prices over the last few years. However, with the release of big-budget movies, the trend has taken an increasing wave that causes substantial stress on moviegoers' wallets.

This was after the multiplex cinema of Telangana had shot up their ticket prices from ₹150 to ₹410 with the coming of RRR. As the more awaited Pushpa 2: The Rule is about to happen, the ticket prices are set to soar even further. According to reports, multiplex tickets may touch ₹500 and single-screen tickets ₹300. This trend is noticed in Andhra Pradesh as well, where the pricing becomes relatively high with a major release.

While the hype surrounding Pushpa 2 may explain these rates, the danger is that it creates a precedent. Further massive-budget films will struggle to attract crowds when such a pricing strategy is taken.

The implications of this trend are very far-reaching. With inflation already burdened on audiences, dear tickets for theatre would push viewers to opt for OTT platforms or wait for the satellite releases. Such a shift could alienate a large part of the audience from the industry, ultimately further hampering growth.

