Keerthy Suresh to Marry Boyfriend Antony Thattil

News of National Award-winning actor Keerthy Suresh's impending wedding is going around and has everyone in the South Indian film industry talking. According to sources, Keerthy Suresh is all set to tie the knot with her long-time boyfriend Antony Thattil in a super-de-intimate destination wedding in Goa next month.

The couple, who have been in a stable relationship for 15 years, will solemnize on December 11 and 12 with family members and close friends attending the event. Official word on their tie-up will be announced soon.

Dubai-based businessman Antony Thattil has been Keerthy's boyfriend since their high school days. The lovebirds went to school together, and the long romance finally led to the grand wedding.

Keerthy, of film producer G Suresh Kumar and actor Menaka, is one of the best actors in both Tamil and Telugu film industries. She entered this wide world as a child artist around the early 2000s when she did Geethaanjali, her lead debut Malayalam film.

She received the National Award for Best Actress for her portrayal of legendary actor Savitri in the biopic Mahanati, consolidating her standing as a talented and versatile actor.

As Keerthy prepares to embark on this new chapter in her life, fans and well-wishers eagerly await the official announcement and further details about the wedding.

