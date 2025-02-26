Who is Dragon Actress Kayadu Lohar? Education, Age, Family & Career Journey

Young and stunning actress Kayadu Lohar has taken social media by storm following the success of Dragon (Return of the Dragon in Telugu). Starring alongside Tamil star Pradeep Ranganathan, Kayadu captivated audiences with her beauty and screen presence, making her one of the most talked-about names in the industry today. Let's delve into her background, education, and journey in the film industry.

Kayadu Lohar’s Family and Educational Background

Hailing from Tezpur, Assam, Kayadu Lohar pursued a Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) degree. Her journey in the entertainment industry began with a jewelry pageant contest, which paved the way for her to win The Times of India’s Everyuth Fresh Face Season 12. Following her success in modeling, she transitioned into acting.

Career and Breakthrough Role in Dragon

Kayadu Lohar made her acting debut in the Kannada film Mugilpet in 2021. She later ventured into Malayalam cinema with Pathonpatham Noottandu, which hit theaters on September 8, 2022. She also played a key role in Shree Vishnu’s Alluri and marked her Marathi film debut with I Prem U.

Despite working in multiple industries, Kayadu Lohar struggled to find a breakthrough role. However, everything changed with the release of Dragon, a Tamil coming-of-age comedy-drama directed by Ashwath Marimuthu and produced by AGS Entertainment. The film, starring Pradeep Ranganathan in the lead, also featured Anupama Parameswaran, George Maryan, K. S. Ravikumar, Gautham Vasudev Menon, and Mysskin. It follows a young man whose reckless shortcuts to success jeopardize his relationships, job, and family.

Kayadu Lohar’s Rising Stardom

Following the film’s massive success, Kayadu has become one of the most sought-after actresses in Tamil and Telugu cinema. Interestingly, during a promotional event for Dragon, Pradeep Ranganathan noticed a meme on Kayadu’s phone predicting her rise as the next big sensation in the film industry. Playfully, she responded, “If no one else hypes you up, you should do it yourself.”

Upcoming Projects

Currently, Kayadu Lohar is gearing up for Idhayam Murali, an upcoming Tamil coming-of-age romantic drama directed and produced by Aakash Baskaran under Dawn Pictures. The film stars Atharvaa in the lead, along with Preity Mukhundhan, Natty Subramaniam, Niharika NM, Thaman S, Rakshan, Pragya Nagra, and Sudhakar. It marks Aakash’s directorial debut and Thaman’s return to acting after 22 years.

With Dragon elevating her to stardom, fans eagerly await Kayadu Lohar’s next big screen appearance. Stay tuned for more updates on her journey in the film industry!