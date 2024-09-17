Poonam Kaur on Jani Master: Remove Master from Name

Don't Call The Accused Jani as Jani Master says Poonam

A shocking allegation of sexual assault has rocked Tollywood, with renowned choreographer Jani Master at the center of the controversy. A female dancer has filed a police complaint, accusing Master of repeated sexual misconduct during outdoor shoots in Hyderabad, Chennai, Mumbai, and other cities.

Police Investigation Underway

The Narsinghi police have registered an FIR against Jani Master, following the victim's complaint. The allegations include forced sexual advances in a car van and threats to harm her career if she spoke out.

Janasena Party Takes Action

In response to the allegations, the Janasena Party has directed Jani Master to distance himself from party activities, effective immediately.

Tollywood Celebrities React

The incident has sparked outrage and solidarity from Tollywood celebrities. Actress Poonam Kaur took to Twitter, urging people to stop referring to the accused as "Master": "Don't call the accused Sheikh Jani as Jani Master anymore. Give some respect and value to the word master."

Chinmayi Sripada Speaks Out

Playback singer Chinmayi Sripada also expressed support for the victim, sharing media articles on Twitter: "According to reports, Jani Master started molesting the girl since she was a minor. I want that girl to get enough strength to fight this case."

Industry Reels from Allegations

The sexual abuse allegations against Jani Master have sent shockwaves through Tollywood, prompting calls for accountability and justice.

