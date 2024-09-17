Jani Master Case: Shocking Allegations by Victim, Disturbing Details Emerged!

The victim's statement in the Jani Master case has revealed shocking revelations. Disturbing details about the alleged misconduct have surfaced, leading to widespread attention. The victim's statement has brought forward serious allegations, sparking significant discussion about Jani Master's actions.

The victim's statement to the police revealed startling details. After a three-hour examination, the female dancer disclosed unsettling Jani Master-related experiences.

The victim told the authorities that Jani Master had pushed himself on her inside a caravan during a movie shot. She went on to say that he threatened to guarantee she wouldn't receive any offers in the industry if she didn't cooperate, applying pressure to get her to comply with his wishes. She further said Jani Master had demanded to be married to her.

The victim met Jani Master in 2017; she was initially from Madhya Pradesh. In 2019, she started assisting him with choreography. The woman claimed he harassed her sexually when they were in Mumbai for a show. She further said that he had threatened to kill her if she told anybody about the incidents.

