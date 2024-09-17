Devara Pre Release Event: Police Permission Not Granted

The latest film starring NTR, Devara: Part 1, is set to release on September 27. With the release date approaching, fans are eagerly awaiting an announcement regarding the pre-release event. As NTR is expected to attend, a large crowd of fans is likely to gather to see him, eagerly anticipating his speech. However, the makers are currently discussing whether to hold the event in Andhra Pradesh or Telangana.

Reports suggest that permission to host the Devara pre-release event outdoors was not granted by the police. Given NTR's immense popularity, authorities have warned that the event could attract an overwhelming number of fans if held in an open area. Anticipating a much larger crowd than usual, the makers are considering holding the pre-release event at Novotel in Hyderabad with limited passes. However, no official confirmation has been made by the filmmakers. Meanwhile, NTR's fans are pushing for a grand pre-release event, with a tentative date of September 22 (Sunday) for the occasion.

Four songs from Devara have made it into the Top 25 trending list. Fans are captivated by the NTR-Janvhi Kapoor pairing, and all the songs released from Devara so far are trending. On YouTube, the songs are gaining massive views, with "Daavudi" (Telugu) in 1st place, "Daavudi" (Hindi) in 7th place, "Chuttamalle" (Telugu) in 18th place, and "Daavudi" (Tamil) in 25th place in the Top 25 trending chart.

Also read: Ganesh Laddu Auction 2024: History, Importance

Also read: Disha Patani's Tokyo Adventure: Pics