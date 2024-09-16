Ganesh Laddu Auction 2024: History, Importance

The Ganesh Laddu auction is one of the most eagerly anticipated events during the 11-day Ganesh Chaturthi festival. Before the immersion (Nimarjan) of the Ganesh idol, devotees actively participate in the auction of the laddu. It is considered highly auspicious, as those who win the laddu are believed to receive the special blessings of Lord Ganesha. The Ganesh Laddu auctions in Hyderabad have become a long-standing tradition, symbolizing faith and devotion, while also serving as a source of charitable funds.

Key Details of Ganesh Laddu Auction

History: This tradition began in 1994, when the laddu was auctioned for 450 rupees.

Significance: Devotees believe that participating in the auction brings good luck, wealth, health, and prosperity.

Funds: The money raised from the auction is donated to charitable causes, such as supporting schools, providing healthcare, and supplying groceries to NGOs.

Location: The auction typically takes place on the final day of the Ganesh festival.

2023 Auction: In 2023, a 5-kg Ganesh laddu was auctioned for a record-breaking 1.26 crore rupees.

Trusts: Some trusts ensure that the money raised is spent wisely, providing regular updates on how the funds are utilized.

Top Laddu Auctions in Hyderabad: Balapur Laddu Auction, Khairatabad Laddu Auction

2023: In the Bandlaguda Jagir Municipal Corporation area, the Ganesh Laddu was auctioned at a record price at the Keerthi Rich Mand Villa. The Ganesh Laddu auction fetched an impressive Rs 1.26 crore.

2023: In My Home Bhooja, Ganesh Laddu was auctioned for Rs 25.50 Lakh.

2024: In My Home Bhooja, Ganesh Laddu was auctioned for Rs 29 Lakh.

Also Read: Ganesh Laddu Auctioned for 29 Lakh in My Home Bhooja

Also Read: Man Wins Laddu Auction, Dies of Heart Attack: Hyderabad, Manikonda

Also Read: Ganesh Nimajjanam 2024:Shubh Muhurat for Visarjan